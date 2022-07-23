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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 12
Chapter 19, Problem 12

Why does dietary sugar increase the risk for developing dental caries?

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1
Understand that dental caries (tooth decay) is caused by the demineralization of tooth enamel due to acids produced by bacteria in the mouth.
Recognize that dietary sugars, especially sucrose, glucose, and fructose, serve as substrates for oral bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans.
Know that these bacteria metabolize sugars through fermentation, producing organic acids like lactic acid as byproducts.
Realize that the acids lower the pH in the dental plaque biofilm, leading to enamel demineralization when the pH drops below a critical threshold (around 5.5).
Conclude that frequent consumption of dietary sugars provides a continuous supply of fermentable substrate, promoting acid production and increasing the risk of dental caries development.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Oral Microbiota in Dental Caries

Dental caries develop when certain bacteria in the mouth, such as Streptococcus mutans, metabolize sugars and produce acids. These acids demineralize tooth enamel, leading to decay. Understanding the interaction between oral bacteria and dietary sugars is essential to grasp how caries form.
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Fermentation of Dietary Sugars

Oral bacteria ferment dietary sugars like sucrose, glucose, and fructose, producing organic acids as byproducts. This acid production lowers the pH in the dental plaque, creating an acidic environment that promotes enamel demineralization and caries development.
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Demineralization and Remineralization Balance

Tooth enamel undergoes continuous cycles of demineralization and remineralization. Frequent sugar intake shifts this balance toward demineralization by sustaining acidic conditions, which prevents enamel repair and increases the risk of cavities.
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