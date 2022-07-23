Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 13
Chapter 19, Problem 13

What animals generally serve as the source of Escherichia coli O157:H7 for human infection?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Escherichia coli O157:H7 is a pathogenic strain of E. coli that can cause serious foodborne illness in humans.
Recognize that this strain is commonly found in the intestines of certain animals without causing them harm, acting as reservoirs.
Identify that cattle are the primary animal reservoir for E. coli O157:H7, meaning they carry the bacteria and can contaminate meat or other products.
Note that other ruminants such as sheep and goats can also carry this strain, but cattle are the most significant source for human infections.
Understand that contamination typically occurs through consumption of undercooked beef, unpasteurized milk, or contact with environments contaminated by these animals.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Escherichia coli O157:H7

Escherichia coli O157:H7 is a pathogenic strain of E. coli bacteria that produces Shiga toxin, causing severe foodborne illness in humans. It is known for causing symptoms like bloody diarrhea and hemolytic uremic syndrome, making it a significant public health concern.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Mechanism of F Plasmid Conjugation in E. coli

Animal Reservoirs of E. coli O157:H7

Certain animals, especially ruminants like cattle, serve as natural reservoirs for E. coli O157:H7. These animals carry the bacteria in their intestines without showing symptoms, and the bacteria can contaminate meat, milk, or the environment, leading to human infection.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:12
Mechanism of F Plasmid Conjugation in E. coli

Transmission Pathways to Humans

Humans typically acquire E. coli O157:H7 through ingestion of contaminated food or water, often linked to undercooked beef or contact with animal feces. Understanding these transmission routes is crucial for preventing infection and controlling outbreaks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:25
The Human Microbiome
Related Practice
Textbook Question

True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.

1084
views
Textbook Question

Why does dietary sugar increase the risk for developing dental caries?

1145
views
Textbook Question

Using the following list, construct a concept map or a chart connecting these terms according to the pathogen and correlated disease: fecal–oral, diarrhea, rotavirus, Campylobacter jejuni, bacterial, viral, foodborne transmission, antibiotics, vaccine.

1225
views
Textbook Question

What is the main symptom of Vibrio cholerae infection and how is this infection best treated?

1302
views
Textbook Question

List the symptoms associated with the various stages of Schistosomiasis.

1125
views
Textbook Question

A father suspects his son has intestinal worms due to his complaint of an itchy bottom. What habit is most likely responsible for his infection?

a. Walking outside barefoot

b. Eating without first washing hands

c. Eating fruit that is not washed

d. Eating undercooked meat

e. Swimming in a nearby freshwater lake

1107
views