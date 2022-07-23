Describe one way to prevent hookworm infection by N. americanus.

Textbook Question
Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
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Match the preventative measure to the infectious agent it can help limit:
True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.
Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
Why does dietary sugar increase the risk for developing dental caries?
Name two ways Shigella can avoid host immune response.
What is the main symptom of Vibrio cholerae infection and how is this infection best treated?