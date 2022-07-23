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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 9
Chapter 19, Problem 9

Describe one way to prevent hookworm infection by N. americanus.

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Understand the life cycle of Necator americanus, the hookworm, which involves larvae penetrating the skin, usually through bare feet when in contact with contaminated soil.
Recognize that preventing skin contact with contaminated soil is key to stopping infection, as the larvae cannot penetrate intact skin covered by protective barriers.
One effective prevention method is to wear closed-toe shoes or sandals when walking in areas where hookworm is endemic, thereby creating a physical barrier between the skin and the larvae.
Additionally, improving sanitation by properly disposing of human feces reduces soil contamination with hookworm eggs, which hatch into infective larvae, thus lowering the risk of infection.
Educate communities about the importance of hygiene, wearing footwear, and sanitation to collectively reduce the incidence of hookworm infection.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle of Necator americanus

Necator americanus is a parasitic hookworm whose larvae penetrate human skin, usually through bare feet, to initiate infection. Understanding its life cycle, including the soil-dwelling infective larvae stage, is essential to identify points where intervention can prevent infection.
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Transmission Pathways of Hookworm

Hookworm infection occurs primarily through direct skin contact with contaminated soil containing infective larvae. Recognizing that transmission happens via skin penetration rather than ingestion helps focus prevention strategies on avoiding skin exposure.
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Preventive Measures Against Hookworm Infection

Preventing hookworm infection involves interrupting contact between skin and contaminated soil, such as wearing shoes, improving sanitation to reduce soil contamination, and health education. These measures reduce the risk of larvae penetrating the skin and causing infection.
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