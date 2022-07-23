Textbook Question
Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
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Which of the following pathogens are not associated with foodborne infections?
a. Salmonella
b. Shigella
c. Campylobacter jejuni
d. Bacillus cereus
e. Escherichia coli
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