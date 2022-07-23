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Ch. 19 - Digestive System Infections
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 19 - Digestive System InfectionsProblem 10
Chapter 19, Problem 10

True or False: Clostridioides difficile cases are usually associated with a prior antibiotic therapy.

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Understand the context: Clostridioides difficile (C. difficile) is a bacterium that can cause severe diarrhea and colitis, especially after disruption of normal gut flora.
Recall the role of antibiotics: Antibiotic therapy can disrupt the normal balance of gut microbiota, reducing the competition that keeps C. difficile in check.
Connect the dots: Because antibiotics can kill beneficial bacteria, they create an environment where C. difficile can overgrow and produce toxins, leading to infection.
Evaluate the statement: Since C. difficile infections commonly occur after antibiotic use, the statement that cases are usually associated with prior antibiotic therapy is generally true.
Summarize: Prior antibiotic therapy is a major risk factor for C. difficile infection due to its impact on gut microbial balance.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI)

Clostridioides difficile is a bacterium that causes infections primarily in the colon, leading to symptoms like diarrhea and colitis. It often occurs when the normal gut flora is disrupted, allowing C. difficile to overgrow and produce toxins that damage the intestinal lining.
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Impact of Antibiotic Therapy on Gut Microbiota

Antibiotic therapy can disrupt the balance of normal gut microbiota by killing beneficial bacteria. This disruption reduces microbial competition, creating an environment where opportunistic pathogens like C. difficile can proliferate and cause infection.
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Risk Factors for C. difficile Infection

Prior antibiotic use is a major risk factor for C. difficile infection because it alters the gut microbiome. Other factors include hospitalization, advanced age, and immunosuppression, but antibiotic exposure is the most common trigger for CDI development.
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