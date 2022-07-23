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Ch. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic Cells
Norman-McKay- Microbiology: Basic and Clinical Principles 2nd Edition
Norman-McKay2nd EditionMicrobiology: Basic and Clinical PrinciplesISBN: 9780137661619Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksNorman-McKay 2nd EditionCh. 3 - Introduction to Prokaryotic CellsProblem 2
Chapter 3, Problem 2

Bacteria cell walls tend to contain:
a. Peptidoglycan.
b. Lipid bilayers.
c. Cholesterol.
d. Pseudomurein.
e. Flagellin.

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1
Understand the composition of bacterial cell walls by recalling the key structural components unique to bacteria.
Recall that bacterial cell walls primarily contain peptidoglycan, a polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids that provides rigidity and shape.
Recognize that lipid bilayers are part of the cell membrane, not the cell wall, so option b is not correct for the cell wall composition.
Know that cholesterol is typically found in eukaryotic cell membranes, not in bacterial cell walls, so option c is incorrect.
Understand that pseudomurein is found in the cell walls of some Archaea, not bacteria, and flagellin is a protein that makes up flagella, not the cell wall.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptidoglycan Structure and Function

Peptidoglycan is a polymer consisting of sugars and amino acids that forms a mesh-like layer outside the plasma membrane of most bacteria, providing structural support and shape. It is unique to bacterial cell walls and is essential for maintaining cell integrity against osmotic pressure.
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Peptidoglycan Structure

Differences Between Bacterial and Archaeal Cell Walls

While bacterial cell walls typically contain peptidoglycan, archaeal cell walls lack peptidoglycan and may contain pseudomurein instead. This distinction helps differentiate bacteria from archaea and influences their staining properties and antibiotic susceptibility.
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Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls

Role of Lipid Bilayers and Other Components in Cell Membranes

Lipid bilayers form the fundamental structure of all cell membranes, including bacteria, but they do not constitute the cell wall. Cholesterol is generally absent in bacterial membranes but present in eukaryotic cells. Flagellin is a protein that makes up bacterial flagella, not the cell wall.
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Types of Archaeal Membrane Lipids
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following options include prokaryotic cells? Select all that apply.

a. Eukarya

b. Archaea

c. Protista

d. Bacteria

e. Fungi

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Textbook Question

Indicate the true statements about prokaryotic cells, and then reword the false statements so that they are true.

a. They have 80S ribosomes.

b. They sexually reproduce by meiosis.

c. Cell walls underlie the plasma membrane.

d. They synthesize proteins with the help of ribosomes.

e. They can store nutrients in inclusion bodies.

f. Fimbriae are used for motility.

g. Archaea and Bacteria can be classified using the Gram stain.

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Textbook Question

Select any of the following characteristics that would NOT apply to prokaryotes.

a. Generally simpler than eukaryotes

b. Multicellular

c. Lack a true nucleus

d. Tend to have a single circular chromosome

e. Often lack a cell wall

f. All make endospores

g. Divide by mitosis

h. Includes the Domain Archaea

i. Includes the Domain Bacteria

j. Includes the Domain Eukarya

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Textbook Question

Archaea cell walls tend to contain:

a. Lipid bilayers.

b. Pseudopeptidoglycan.

c. Cholesterol.

d. Flagellin.

e. Peptidoglycan.

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