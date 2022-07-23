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Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above

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1
Step 1: Understand the role of microorganisms in various ecological and industrial processes. Microorganisms can have both beneficial and harmful effects, so identifying beneficial activities is key.
Step 2: Analyze option (a): Some microorganisms are used as food for humans. For example, certain algae and fungi are consumed directly or used in food production, which is a beneficial activity.
Step 3: Analyze option (b): Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide. This refers to photosynthetic microorganisms like cyanobacteria that fix carbon dioxide, contributing to the carbon cycle, which is beneficial.
Step 4: Analyze option (c): Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth. This involves nitrogen-fixing bacteria that convert atmospheric nitrogen into forms plants can use, a crucial beneficial process.
Step 5: Analyze option (d): Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes. Microbes break down organic waste in sewage, helping to clean water, which is another beneficial activity. Since all these are beneficial, option (e) 'all of the above' is the comprehensive correct choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microorganisms as a Food Source

Certain microorganisms, such as algae and fungi, serve as direct or indirect food sources for humans. For example, edible algae like spirulina are consumed as nutritional supplements, and yeast is used in baking and brewing, highlighting their beneficial role in human diets.
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Microbial Role in Carbon and Nitrogen Cycles

Microorganisms play essential roles in global biogeochemical cycles by utilizing carbon dioxide during photosynthesis or other metabolic processes and fixing atmospheric nitrogen into forms usable by plants. This supports ecosystem productivity and plant growth.
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Microorganisms in Environmental Biotechnology

Microorganisms are employed in sewage treatment to break down organic waste and pollutants, helping to purify water and reduce environmental contamination. This beneficial activity demonstrates their importance in waste management and environmental sustainability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?

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Textbook Question

Match the microorganisms in column A to their descriptions in column B.

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Textbook Question

It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.

a. Bacillus thuringiensis

b. Saccharomyces

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Textbook Question

Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?

a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.

b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.

c. A vital force is necessary for life.

d. Air is necessary for living organisms.

e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.

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Textbook Question

It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?

a. Control insect populations

b. Directly provide food for humans

c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements

d. Cause disease

e. Produce human hormones such as insulin

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