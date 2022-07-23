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Ch. 1 - The Microbial World and You
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 1 - The Microbial World and YouProblem 6
Chapter 1, Problem 6

It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.
a. Bacillus thuringiensis
b. Saccharomyces

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1
Identify the common uses of Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) in practical applications. Bt is a bacterium widely used as a biological pesticide because it produces toxins harmful to certain insect larvae but safe for humans and other animals.
Explain why someone might buy Bacillus thuringiensis: it is typically purchased to control pest populations in agriculture or gardening without using chemical pesticides, making it an environmentally friendly option.
Identify the common uses of Saccharomyces, which is a genus of yeast. The most well-known species, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, is used in baking, brewing, and fermentation processes.
Explain why someone might buy Saccharomyces: it is often purchased to ferment sugars into alcohol in brewing beer or wine, or to help dough rise in baking by producing carbon dioxide.
Summarize that the reasons for buying these microorganisms relate to their beneficial roles: Bacillus thuringiensis for biological pest control, and Saccharomyces for fermentation in food and beverage production.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacillus thuringiensis as a Biopesticide

Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) is a bacterium used as a natural insecticide. It produces toxins harmful to specific insect larvae, making it a popular choice for pest control in agriculture and gardening without harmful chemicals.
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Saccharomyces in Fermentation

Saccharomyces, especially Saccharomyces cerevisiae, is a yeast widely used in baking and brewing. It ferments sugars to produce carbon dioxide and alcohol, essential for bread rising and alcoholic beverage production.
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Commercial Availability of Microorganisms

Certain microorganisms are sold commercially due to their beneficial applications in agriculture, food production, and biotechnology. Understanding their uses helps consumers select microbes for specific practical purposes.
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Textbook Question

What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?

a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.

b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.

c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.

d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.

e. all of the above

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Textbook Question

Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?

a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.

b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.

c. A vital force is necessary for life.

d. Air is necessary for living organisms.

e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.

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Textbook Question

It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?

a. Control insect populations

b. Directly provide food for humans

c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements

d. Cause disease

e. Produce human hormones such as insulin

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?

a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill

b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage

c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen

d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon

e. All of the above

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