What type of microorganism has a peptidoglycan cell wall, has DNA that is not contained in a nucleus, and has flagella?
It is possible to purchase the following microorganisms in a retail store. Provide a reason for buying each.
a. Bacillus thuringiensis
b. Saccharomyces
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Bacillus thuringiensis as a Biopesticide
Saccharomyces in Fermentation
Commercial Availability of Microorganisms
Which of the following is a beneficial activity of microorganisms?
a. Some microorganisms are used as food for humans.
b. Some microorganisms use carbon dioxide.
c. Some microorganisms provide nitrogen for plant growth.
d. Some microorganisms are used in sewage treatment processes.
e. all of the above
Match the people in column A to their contribution toward the advancement of microbiology, in column B.
Which of the following statements is the best definition of biogenesis?
a. Nonliving matter gives rise to living organisms.
b. Living cells can only arise from preexisting cells.
c. A vital force is necessary for life.
d. Air is necessary for living organisms.
e. Microorganisms can be generated from nonliving matter.
It has been said that bacteria are essential for the existence of life on Earth. Which of the following is the essential function performed by bacteria?
a. Control insect populations
b. Directly provide food for humans
c. Decompose organic material and recycle elements
d. Cause disease
e. Produce human hormones such as insulin
Which of the following is an example of bioremediation?
a. Application of oil-degrading bacteria to an oil spill
b. Application of bacteria to a crop to prevent frost damage
c. Fixation of gaseous nitrogen into usable nitrogen
d. Production by bacteria of a human protein such as interferon
e. All of the above