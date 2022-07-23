Textbook Question
The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
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The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.