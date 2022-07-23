The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
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Key Concepts
Bacterial Taxonomy and Classification
Gammaproteobacteria and Their Orders
Differences Between Gram-Positive and Gram-Negative Bacteria
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.
If you Gram-stained the bacteria that live in the human intestine, you would expect to find mostly
a. gram-positive cocci.
b. gram-negative rods.
c. gram-positive, endospore-forming rods.
d. gram-negative, nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
e. all of the above.