The following outline can be used to identify important bacteria. Fill in a representative genus in the space provided.
Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 11, Problem 2
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Verified step by step guidance
1
For each pair, start by identifying their taxonomic classification (e.g., bacteria, algae, fungi) to understand their biological grouping and evolutionary relationships.
Next, compare their cellular structure and morphology, such as cell wall composition, presence or absence of organelles, shape, and size.
Then, examine their metabolic characteristics and ecological roles, including modes of nutrition (photosynthetic, heterotrophic), oxygen requirements, and typical habitats.
After that, consider their reproductive methods and life cycles, noting differences in spore formation, binary fission, or other reproductive strategies.
Finally, summarize key differences and similarities for each pair, highlighting unique features that distinguish them and any overlapping traits that might cause confusion.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Microbial Classification and Taxonomy
Understanding the classification of microorganisms into groups such as bacteria, fungi, algae, and actinomycetes is essential. Taxonomy helps differentiate organisms based on characteristics like cell structure, metabolism, and genetic relationships, enabling clear comparisons between genera like Bacillus and Lactobacillus or Rickettsia and Chlamydia.
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Introduction to Taxonomy
Morphological and Physiological Characteristics
Morphology (shape, size, cell wall structure) and physiology (metabolic pathways, oxygen requirements) are key to distinguishing microbes. For example, cyanobacteria are photosynthetic prokaryotes, while algae are eukaryotic; similarly, Mycobacterium has a waxy cell wall unlike Mycoplasma, which lacks a cell wall.
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Types of Bacterial Cell Morphology
Ecological Roles and Pathogenicity
Microorganisms differ in their ecological niches and roles, such as nitrogen fixation, decomposition, or causing disease. Comparing organisms like Pseudomonas and Escherichia involves understanding their habitats and pathogenic potential, while Rickettsia and Chlamydia are obligate intracellular pathogens with distinct life cycles.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Which of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterobacteriales
b. Lactobacillales
c. Legionellales
d. Pasteurellales
e. Vibrionales
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Textbook Question
Draw a key to differentiate the following bacteria: cyanobacteria, Cytophaga, Desulfovibrio, Frankia, Hyphomicrobium, methanogens, myxobacteria, Nitrobacter, purple bacteria, Sphaerotilus, and Sulfolobus.
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Textbook Question
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
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Textbook Question
If you Gram-stained the bacteria that live in the human intestine, you would expect to find mostly
a. gram-positive cocci.
b. gram-negative rods.
c. gram-positive, endospore-forming rods.
d. gram-negative, nitrogen-fixing bacteria.
e. all of the above.
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