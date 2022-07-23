Skip to main content
Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 8
Chapter 11, Problem 8

Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. 'Spirillum' and 'spirochetes' are both types of spiral-shaped bacteria, but they differ in certain structural features.
Step 2: Recall that spirochetes are characterized by the presence of axial filaments (also called endoflagella), which are flagella located in the periplasmic space that allow them to move in a corkscrew motion.
Step 3: Recognize that Spirillum bacteria have external flagella rather than axial filaments, which is a major reason they are not classified as spirochetes.
Step 4: Evaluate each answer choice in the context of these structural differences: (a) disease causation is not a defining feature, (b) possession of axial filaments is unique to spirochetes, (c) possession of flagella is common to many bacteria including spirilla, (d) being prokaryotes applies to both groups, and (e) none of the above.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct distinguishing feature is the possession of axial filaments by spirochetes, which Spirillum lacks.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differences Between Spirillum and Spirochetes

Spirillum and spirochetes are both spiral-shaped bacteria, but they differ in structure and motility. Spirilla have external flagella for movement, while spirochetes move using internal axial filaments, which are unique to their morphology.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:32
Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes

Axial Filaments in Spirochetes

Axial filaments, also called endoflagella, are specialized structures located between the cell wall and outer membrane of spirochetes. These filaments enable a corkscrew-like motion, allowing spirochetes to move efficiently through viscous environments.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:18
Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections

Flagella in Bacterial Motility

Flagella are whip-like appendages that extend outside the cell and facilitate bacterial movement. In spirilla, flagella are external and rotate to propel the cell, contrasting with the internal axial filaments of spirochetes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:17
Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria

a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.

b. Do not require light.

c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.

d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.

e. All of the above

1324
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium

b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia

c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella

d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium

e. Spirochete—Helicobacter

919
views
Textbook Question

When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?

a. It is a pathogen.

b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.

c. It is difficult to culture.

d. It is found in water.

e. None of the above

1402
views
Textbook Question

Which one of the following does not belong with the others?

a. Enterococcus

b. Lactobacillus

c. Staphylococcus

d. Streptococcus

e. All are grouped together.

1361
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following terms is the most specific?

a. bacillus

b. Bacillus

c. gram-positive

d. endospore-forming rods and cocci

e. anaerobic

1414
views