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Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 7
Chapter 11, Problem 7

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. Spirochete—Helicobacter

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the characteristics of each bacterial genus mentioned in the pairs. This involves knowing their oxygen requirements, Gram stain reaction, shape, and special features such as spore formation or morphology.
Step 2: Analyze pair (a): Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium. Clostridium species are known to be anaerobic, form endospores, are gram-positive, and rod-shaped. This pair is correctly matched.
Step 3: Analyze pairs (b) and (c): Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia and Shigella. Both Escherichia and Shigella are gram-negative rods that can grow with or without oxygen (facultative anaerobes). These pairs are correctly matched.
Step 4: Analyze pair (d): Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium. Corynebacterium species are gram-positive rods that often show pleomorphism (variable shapes). This pair is correctly matched.
Step 5: Analyze pair (e): Spirochete—Helicobacter. Spirochetes are a distinct group of bacteria characterized by their spiral shape and unique motility. Helicobacter, however, is a curved or spiral-shaped gram-negative rod but is not classified as a spirochete. Therefore, this pair is mismatched.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bacterial Morphology and Gram Staining

Bacterial morphology refers to the shape and arrangement of bacteria, such as rods, cocci, or spirals. Gram staining differentiates bacteria into gram-positive (thick peptidoglycan layer) and gram-negative (thin peptidoglycan with outer membrane) groups, which is fundamental for classification and identification.
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Oxygen Requirements of Bacteria

Bacteria vary in their oxygen needs: obligate anaerobes cannot tolerate oxygen, facultative anaerobes can grow with or without oxygen, and aerobes require oxygen. Understanding these categories helps in identifying bacterial genera based on their metabolic traits.
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Bacterial Taxonomy and Genus Characteristics

Each bacterial genus has defining traits, such as shape, gram reaction, oxygen tolerance, and unique features. For example, Clostridium are anaerobic gram-positive rods forming endospores, while Helicobacter is a gram-negative spiral (not a spirochete). Recognizing these traits aids in matching bacteria to their correct classification.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria

a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.

b. Do not require light.

c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.

d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.

e. All of the above

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Textbook Question

When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?

a. It is a pathogen.

b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.

c. It is difficult to culture.

d. It is found in water.

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following does not belong with the others?

a. Enterococcus

b. Lactobacillus

c. Staphylococcus

d. Streptococcus

e. All are grouped together.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following terms is the most specific?

a. bacillus

b. Bacillus

c. gram-positive

d. endospore-forming rods and cocci

e. anaerobic

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?

a. Rickettsia

b. Mycobacterium

c. Bacillus

d. Staphylococcus

e. Streptococcus

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Textbook Question

Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes

a. do not cause disease.

b. possess axial filaments.

c. possess flagella.

d. are prokaryotes.

e. none of the above

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