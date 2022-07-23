Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. Do not require light.
c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. All of the above
Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. Do not require light.
c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. All of the above
When Legionella was newly discovered, why was it classified with the pseudomonads?
a. It is a pathogen.
b. It is an aerobic gram-negative rod.
c. It is difficult to culture.
d. It is found in water.
e. None of the above
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above