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Ch. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and Archaea
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 11 - The Prokaryotes: Domains Bacteria and ArchaeaProblem 5
Chapter 11, Problem 5

Which of the following terms is the most specific?
a. bacillus
b. Bacillus
c. gram-positive
d. endospore-forming rods and cocci
e. anaerobic

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of each term: 'bacillus' refers to a rod-shaped bacterium, 'Bacillus' is a genus of bacteria, 'gram-positive' describes bacteria with a thick peptidoglycan cell wall, 'endospore-forming rods and cocci' refers to bacteria that can form spores, and 'anaerobic' describes bacteria that do not require oxygen.
Identify the hierarchy of specificity: In biological classification, the genus is more specific than shape, cell wall type, or metabolic characteristics.
Recognize that 'Bacillus' is a genus name, which is more specific than the other terms that describe broader characteristics or groups.
Consider that 'bacillus' (lowercase) is a general shape descriptor, not a specific taxonomic category.
Conclude that 'Bacillus' (capitalized) is the most specific term as it refers to a specific genus within the bacterial taxonomy.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taxonomic Hierarchy and Specificity

Taxonomic hierarchy organizes living organisms into nested groups from broad to specific, such as domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, and species. The more specific a term, the lower it is in this hierarchy. For example, a genus name like Bacillus is more specific than a general shape or physiological trait.
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Scientific Nomenclature and Formatting

Scientific names of organisms follow binomial nomenclature, where genus and species names are italicized, with the genus capitalized. The term 'Bacillus' italicized refers to a genus, which is more specific than common descriptive terms like 'bacillus' (a shape). Proper formatting indicates a taxonomic rank rather than a general characteristic.
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Microbial Morphology and Physiology Terms

Terms like 'bacillus' (rod-shaped), 'gram-positive', 'endospore-forming', and 'anaerobic' describe morphology or physiological traits. These are broader categories that can apply to many different genera or species, making them less specific than a taxonomic genus name.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Pathogenic bacteria can be

a. motile.

b. rods.

c. cocci.

d. anaerobic.

e. all of the above.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following pairs is mismatched?

a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium

b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia

c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella

d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium

e. Spirochete—Helicobacter

919
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Textbook Question

These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.

1451
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Textbook Question

Which one of the following does not belong with the others?

a. Enterococcus

b. Lactobacillus

c. Staphylococcus

d. Streptococcus

e. All are grouped together.

1361
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Textbook Question

Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?

a. Rickettsia

b. Mycobacterium

c. Bacillus

d. Staphylococcus

e. Streptococcus

1331
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Textbook Question

Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes

a. do not cause disease.

b. possess axial filaments.

c. possess flagella.

d. are prokaryotes.

e. none of the above

1397
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