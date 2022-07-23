Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. Spirochete—Helicobacter
These organisms are important in sewage treatment and can produce a fuel used for home heating and for generating electricity.
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Which of the following is an intracellular parasite?
a. Rickettsia
b. Mycobacterium
c. Bacillus
d. Staphylococcus
e. Streptococcus
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above