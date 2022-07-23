Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. Do not require light.
c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. All of the above
Unlike purple and green phototrophic bacteria, cyanobacteria
a. Produce oxygen during photosynthesis.
b. Do not require light.
c. Use H₂S as an electron donor.
d. Have a membrane-enclosed nucleus.
e. All of the above
Which of the following pairs is mismatched?
a. Anaerobic endospore-forming gram-positive rods—Clostridium
b. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Escherichia
c. Facultatively anaerobic gram-negative rods—Shigella
d. Pleomorphic gram-positive rods—Corynebacterium
e. Spirochete—Helicobacter
Which one of the following does not belong with the others?
a. Enterococcus
b. Lactobacillus
c. Staphylococcus
d. Streptococcus
e. All are grouped together.
Spirillum is not classified as a spirochete because spirochetes
a. do not cause disease.
b. possess axial filaments.
c. possess flagella.
d. are prokaryotes.
e. none of the above