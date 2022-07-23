Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8

Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the key terms in the question. The problem asks for a group of organisms that are obligate intracellular parasites and lack mitochondria.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of each group: Apicomplexa are intracellular parasites but typically have mitochondria; ciliates are mostly free-living and have mitochondria; dinoflagellates are mostly free-living photosynthetic organisms with mitochondria; Microsporidia are known as obligate intracellular parasites and notably lack mitochondria.
Step 3: Focus on the unique feature of lacking mitochondria, which is rare among eukaryotes and is a hallmark of Microsporidia.
Step 4: Match the description 'obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria' to the correct group from the choices given.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer corresponds to the group with these defining features, which is Microsporidia.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Obligate Intracellular Parasites

Obligate intracellular parasites are organisms that can only survive and reproduce within the cells of a host. They rely entirely on the host's cellular machinery for energy and nutrients, making them dependent on living cells for their life cycle.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Viruses

Mitochondria and Energy Metabolism

Mitochondria are organelles responsible for producing energy through aerobic respiration in most eukaryotic cells. Some parasites lack mitochondria, which affects their metabolism and means they must obtain energy through alternative pathways or directly from the host.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:19
Mitochondria

Microsporidia

Microsporidia are a group of obligate intracellular parasites characterized by the absence of typical mitochondria. They infect a wide range of hosts and rely on host cells for energy, making them unique among eukaryotes and relevant to the question's description.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.

1604
views
Textbook Question

Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?

1631
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?

a) Tetrodotoxin

b) Botulinum toxin

c) Maitotoxin

d) Ricin

1159
views
Textbook Question

By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?

1535
views
Textbook Question

The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is

a. Human

b. Anopheles

c. A sporocyte

d. A gametocyte

1504
views