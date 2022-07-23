Textbook Question
Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
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Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?
Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?
a) Tetrodotoxin
b) Botulinum toxin
c) Maitotoxin
d) Ricin
By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte