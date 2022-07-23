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Chapter 12, Problem 7

The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is

a. Human

b. Anopheles

c. A sporocyte

d. A gametocyte

Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the concept of a definitive host: In parasitology, the definitive host is the organism in which the parasite reaches sexual maturity and undergoes sexual reproduction. Recall the life cycle of Plasmodium vivax: This parasite causes malaria and has two main hosts — a human and a mosquito (specifically Anopheles species). View full solution Identify where sexual reproduction occurs: In the Plasmodium life cycle, sexual reproduction takes place inside the mosquito host, where gametocytes develop into gametes and fuse. Recognize that the Anopheles mosquito is the definitive host because it supports the sexual phase of Plasmodium vivax's life cycle. Conclude that the correct answer is the Anopheles mosquito, as it is the definitive host where sexual reproduction occurs.

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