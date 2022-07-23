Textbook Question
Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?
a) Tetrodotoxin
b) Botulinum toxin
c) Maitotoxin
d) Ricin
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Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?
a) Tetrodotoxin
b) Botulinum toxin
c) Maitotoxin
d) Ricin
By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.