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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 9
Chapter 12, Problem 9

Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?

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Understand the term 'dioecious': In biology, 'dioecious' refers to a species in which individual organisms are distinctly male or female, meaning that each organism has only one type of reproductive organ (either male or female), not both.
Apply this definition to roundworms: Since most roundworms are dioecious, it means that individual roundworms are either male or female, and reproduction requires two separate individuals of opposite sexes.
Identify the phylum of roundworms: Roundworms belong to the phylum Nematoda, which is characterized by elongated, cylindrical, unsegmented bodies and a complete digestive system.
Summarize the answer: Most roundworms are dioecious, meaning they have separate sexes, and they belong to the phylum Nematoda.
Optional extension: Recognize that being dioecious is an important reproductive strategy that promotes genetic diversity through sexual reproduction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dioecious Organisms

Dioecious organisms have distinct male and female individuals, each producing only one type of gamete (sperm or eggs). This means reproduction requires two separate sexes, unlike hermaphroditic species that possess both reproductive organs.
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Roundworms (Nematodes)

Roundworms, or nematodes, are a diverse group of unsegmented, cylindrical worms with a complete digestive system. They are mostly free-living or parasitic and are characterized by their tough outer cuticle and pseudocoelom body cavity.
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Helminths

Phylum Nematoda

Phylum Nematoda includes roundworms, which are bilaterally symmetrical, triploblastic, and pseudocoelomate animals. They play important ecological roles and include many species that are parasites of plants and animals.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?

a) Tetrodotoxin

b) Botulinum toxin

c) Maitotoxin

d) Ricin

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Textbook Question

By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?

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Textbook Question

The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is

a. Human

b. Anopheles

c. A sporocyte

d. A gametocyte

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:

a. Apicomplexa

b. ciliates

c. dinoflagellates

d. Microsporidia

These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.

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