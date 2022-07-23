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Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 7
Chapter 12, Problem 7

Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.

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Understand the role of the cyst stage in protozoan parasites: The cyst stage is a dormant, resistant form that allows the parasite to survive harsh environmental conditions outside the host, such as drying, temperature changes, and lack of nutrients.
Explain why the absence of a cyst stage in Trichomonas is significant: Since Trichomonas lacks a cyst stage, it cannot survive long outside the host environment, which means it requires direct transmission (usually through sexual contact) to infect a new host.
Discuss the implications for transmission and control: Because Trichomonas cannot form cysts, it is less likely to be transmitted through contaminated water or surfaces, making its spread more dependent on close or direct contact.
Identify a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage: For example, Giardia lamblia forms cysts, which allow it to survive in the environment and facilitate transmission through contaminated water or food.
Summarize the importance of cyst formation in protozoan life cycles: Cyst formation is a key adaptation for environmental survival and transmission in many protozoan parasites, influencing their epidemiology and control strategies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Life Cycle Stages of Protozoan Parasites

Protozoan parasites often have distinct life cycle stages, including trophozoites (active feeding forms) and cysts (dormant, resistant forms). The cyst stage allows survival in harsh environments and facilitates transmission between hosts.
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Significance of the Absence of a Cyst Stage in Trichomonas

Trichomonas lacks a cyst stage, making it less resistant to environmental stresses outside the host. This limits its transmission to direct contact, such as sexual transmission, and affects its epidemiology and control measures.
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Examples of Protozoan Parasites with Cyst Stages

Many protozoan parasites, like Giardia lamblia, form cysts that enable survival outside the host and facilitate fecal-oral transmission. The cyst stage is crucial for infectivity and environmental persistence.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete the following table.

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By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?

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The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is

a. Human

b. Anopheles

c. A sporocyte

d. A gametocyte

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Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?

a. Conidiophore formation

b. Conidiospore germination

c. Ascus opening

d. Ascospore formation

e. Conidiospore release

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:

a. Apicomplexa

b. ciliates

c. dinoflagellates

d. Microsporidia

These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.

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Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?

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