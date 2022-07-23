Textbook Question
Complete the following table.
751
views
Complete the following table.
By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte
Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. Conidiophore formation
b. Conidiospore germination
c. Ascus opening
d. Ascospore formation
e. Conidiospore release
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.
Differentiate cellular and plasmodial slime molds. How does each survive adverse environmental conditions?