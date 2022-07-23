Why is it significant that Trichomonas does not have a cyst stage? Name a protozoan parasite that does have a cyst stage.
Ch. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and Helminths
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 12 - The Eukaryotes: Fungi, Algae, Protozoa, and HelminthsProblem 8
Chapter 12, Problem 8
By what means are helminthic parasites transmitted to humans?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that helminthic parasites are worms that can infect humans and cause various diseases.
Identify the common transmission routes for helminths, which typically include ingestion, skin penetration, and vector-borne methods.
Recognize that ingestion involves consuming contaminated food or water containing helminth eggs or larvae.
Know that skin penetration occurs when larvae in contaminated soil or water penetrate the skin, such as with hookworms.
Be aware that some helminths can be transmitted through intermediate hosts or vectors, like insects, which carry the parasite to humans.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Helminthic Parasites
Helminths are multicellular parasitic worms, including nematodes, trematodes, and cestodes, that infect humans. They often have complex life cycles involving intermediate hosts or environmental stages, which are crucial for understanding their transmission.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:56
Helminths
Modes of Transmission
Helminthic parasites are transmitted to humans through various routes such as ingestion of contaminated food or water, skin penetration by larvae, or via insect vectors. Recognizing these modes helps in identifying risk factors and prevention strategies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)
Life Cycle and Environmental Factors
The life cycle of helminths often includes stages outside the human host, such as eggs or larvae in soil or water. Environmental conditions and sanitation play a key role in facilitating transmission and infection rates.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1604
views
Textbook Question
Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?
1631
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following neurotoxins are released by some species of dinoflagellates to protect themselves from predators?
a) Tetrodotoxin
b) Botulinum toxin
c) Maitotoxin
d) Ricin
1159
views
Textbook Question
The definitive host for Plasmodium vivax is
a. Human
b. Anopheles
c. A sporocyte
d. A gametocyte
1504
views
Textbook Question
Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. Conidiophore formation
b. Conidiospore germination
c. Ascus opening
d. Ascospore formation
e. Conidiospore release
1503
views
Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are obligate intracellular parasites that lack mitochondria.
808
views