Textbook Question
List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
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List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus capsids of all of the following except
a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.
b. + strand RNA togaviruses.
c. - strand RNA rhabdoviruses.
d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.
e. Rotavirus.
Why do we classify viruses as obligatory intracellular parasites?
A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above