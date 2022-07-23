Textbook Question
List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
2065
views
List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.
Place the following in the most likely order for biosynthesis of a bacteriophage: (1) phage lysozyme; (2) mRNA; (3) DNA; (4) viral proteins; (5) DNA polymerase.
a. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
b. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
c. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1
d. 3, 5, 2, 4, 1
e. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1
Why do we classify viruses as obligatory intracellular parasites?
A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above