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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 2
Chapter 13, Problem 2

List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?

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Identify the four key properties that define a virus, which typically include: (1) being acellular, meaning viruses are not made of cells; (2) containing genetic material, either DNA or RNA, but not both; (3) requiring a host cell to replicate, as viruses cannot reproduce independently; and (4) having a protein coat called a capsid that encases the genetic material.
Explain that viruses lack metabolic processes and cannot generate energy or synthesize proteins on their own, which distinguishes them from living cells.
Define a virion as the complete, infectious form of a virus outside a host cell, consisting of the viral genome enclosed within the protective protein coat (capsid), and sometimes surrounded by an envelope derived from the host cell membrane.
Clarify that the virion is the extracellular particle that can transfer the viral genome from one host cell to another, enabling infection.
Summarize by linking the properties of viruses to the structure and function of the virion, emphasizing its role in the viral life cycle.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Properties that Define a Virus

Viruses are defined by four main properties: they contain genetic material (DNA or RNA), are surrounded by a protein coat called a capsid, lack cellular structure, and require a host cell to replicate. These features distinguish viruses from living cells and other microorganisms.
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Genetic Material in Viruses

Viruses carry either DNA or RNA as their genetic material, but never both. This nucleic acid encodes the information necessary for viral replication and infection, and its type is a key factor in virus classification.
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Virion Definition

A virion is the complete, infectious form of a virus outside a host cell. It consists of the viral genome enclosed within the protective protein coat (capsid), and sometimes an outer lipid envelope, enabling the virus to survive and transmit between hosts.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?

a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.

b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.

c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.

d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.

e. None of the above

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views
Textbook Question

Place the following in the most likely order for biosynthesis of a bacteriophage: (1) phage lysozyme; (2) mRNA; (3) DNA; (4) viral proteins; (5) DNA polymerase.

a. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

b. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

c. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

d. 3, 5, 2, 4, 1

e. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1

885
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Textbook Question

The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus capsids of all of the following except

a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.

b. + strand RNA togaviruses.

c. - strand RNA rhabdoviruses.

d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.

e. Rotavirus.

891
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Textbook Question

Why do we classify viruses as obligatory intracellular parasites?

1832
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Textbook Question

A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase

a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.

b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.

c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.

d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.

e. none of the above

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