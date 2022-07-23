List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above
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Key Concepts
RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp)
RNA virus replication mechanisms
Transcription and reverse transcription
Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.
Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?
a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.
b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.
c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.
d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.
e. None of the above
Place the following in the most likely order for biosynthesis of a bacteriophage: (1) phage lysozyme; (2) mRNA; (3) DNA; (4) viral proteins; (5) DNA polymerase.
a. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
b. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
c. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1
d. 3, 5, 2, 4, 1
e. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1
Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.
The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus capsids of all of the following except
a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.
b. + strand RNA togaviruses.
c. - strand RNA rhabdoviruses.
d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.
e. Rotavirus.