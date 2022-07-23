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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 3
Chapter 13, Problem 3

A virus with RNA-dependent RNA polymerase
a. synthesizes DNA from an RNA template.
b. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.
c. synthesizes double-stranded RNA from a DNA template.
d. transcribes mRNA from DNA.
e. none of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function of RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp). This enzyme synthesizes RNA from an RNA template, which is a key feature of certain RNA viruses.
Step 2: Analyze each option in the context of RdRp activity: (a) synthesizes DNA from RNA template - this describes reverse transcriptase, not RdRp.
Step 3: Consider option (b) synthesizes double-stranded RNA from an RNA template - this matches the activity of RdRp, which can create complementary RNA strands to form double-stranded RNA.
Step 4: Evaluate options (c) and (d): (c) synthesizes double-stranded RNA from DNA template - this is incorrect because RdRp uses RNA, not DNA, as a template; (d) transcribes mRNA from DNA - this is the role of DNA-dependent RNA polymerase, not RdRp.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct description of RNA-dependent RNA polymerase activity is option (b), synthesizing double-stranded RNA from an RNA template.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp)

RNA-dependent RNA polymerase is an enzyme used by RNA viruses to replicate their RNA genomes. It synthesizes a complementary RNA strand using an RNA template, enabling the production of new viral RNA. This enzyme is essential for RNA virus replication but is not involved in DNA synthesis.
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RNA virus replication mechanisms

RNA viruses replicate their genomes by synthesizing RNA from RNA templates, often producing double-stranded RNA intermediates. This process differs from DNA viruses, which use DNA-dependent enzymes. Understanding this mechanism helps distinguish how viral RNA is copied and how mRNA is produced for protein synthesis.
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Transcription and reverse transcription

Transcription typically refers to synthesizing RNA from a DNA template, while reverse transcription involves making DNA from an RNA template. RNA-dependent RNA polymerase does not perform these functions; instead, it synthesizes RNA from RNA, distinguishing it from DNA-dependent RNA polymerase and reverse transcriptase.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?

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Textbook Question

Describe the four morphological classes of viruses, then diagram and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following would be the first step in the biosynthesis of a virus with reverse transcriptase?

a. A complementary strand of RNA must be synthesized.

b. Double-stranded RNA must be synthesized.

c. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from an RNA template.

d. A complementary strand of DNA must be synthesized from a DNA template.

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Place the following in the most likely order for biosynthesis of a bacteriophage: (1) phage lysozyme; (2) mRNA; (3) DNA; (4) viral proteins; (5) DNA polymerase.

a. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1

b. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5

c. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1

d. 3, 5, 2, 4, 1

e. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1

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Textbook Question

Label the principal events of attachment, biosynthesis, entry, and maturation of a + stranded RNA virus. Draw in uncoating.

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Textbook Question

The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus capsids of all of the following except

a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.

b. + strand RNA togaviruses.

c. - strand RNA rhabdoviruses.

d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.

e. Rotavirus.

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