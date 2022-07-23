Why do we classify viruses as obligatory intracellular parasites?

Textbook Question
List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
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List the four properties that define a virus. What is a virion?
Place the following in the most likely order for biosynthesis of a bacteriophage: (1) phage lysozyme; (2) mRNA; (3) DNA; (4) viral proteins; (5) DNA polymerase.
a. 5, 4, 3, 2, 1
b. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
c. 5, 3, 4, 2, 1
d. 3, 5, 2, 4, 1
e. 2, 5, 3, 4, 1
The molecule serving as mRNA can be incorporated in the newly synthesized virus capsids of all of the following except
a. + strand RNA picornaviruses.
b. + strand RNA togaviruses.
c. - strand RNA rhabdoviruses.
d. double-stranded RNA reoviruses.
e. Rotavirus.