Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.
Plant viruses can’t penetrate intact plant cells because (a) ________; therefore, they enter cells by (b) ________. Plant viruses can be cultured in (c) ________.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Plant Cell Wall as a Barrier
Mechanisms of Virus Entry into Plant Cells
Culturing Plant Viruses
Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?
a. A double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)
b. A DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)
c. An RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)
d. A single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)
e. None of the above
Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
A viral species is not defined on the basis of the disease symptoms it causes. The best example of this is
a. polio.
b. rabies.
c. hepatitis.
d. chickenpox and shingles.
e. measles.
Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.
Which of the following statements is false?
a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.
b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.
c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.
d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.
e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.