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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 9
Chapter 13, Problem 9

Plant viruses can’t penetrate intact plant cells because (a) ________; therefore, they enter cells by (b) ________. Plant viruses can be cultured in (c) ________.

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Step 1: Understand why plant viruses cannot penetrate intact plant cells. Plant cells have a rigid cell wall made of cellulose, which acts as a physical barrier preventing direct viral entry. So, for part (a), the answer relates to the presence of this cell wall.
Step 2: Consider how plant viruses gain entry into plant cells despite the cell wall barrier. They typically enter through mechanical damage or via vectors such as insects that breach the cell wall, allowing the virus to access the cell interior. This explains part (b).
Step 3: Identify the common methods used to culture plant viruses. Unlike animal viruses, plant viruses cannot be cultured in standard cell cultures. Instead, they are often cultured in whole plants or plant tissue cultures, which provide the necessary living cells for viral replication. This addresses part (c).
Step 4: Summarize the answers by linking the concepts: (a) the cell wall prevents penetration, (b) viruses enter through wounds or vectors, and (c) viruses are cultured in living plants or plant tissue cultures.
Step 5: Review the biological reasoning behind each part to ensure a clear understanding of plant virus infection mechanisms and culture methods.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Plant Cell Wall as a Barrier

Plant cells have a rigid cell wall made of cellulose that protects them and prevents direct entry of viruses. This physical barrier blocks viruses from penetrating intact cells, unlike animal cells which lack such a wall.
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Mechanisms of Virus Entry into Plant Cells

Since plant viruses cannot penetrate the cell wall, they enter cells through mechanical damage or via vectors like insects that breach the cell wall. This indirect entry allows viruses to infect plant tissues.
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Culturing Plant Viruses

Plant viruses cannot be cultured in standard cell cultures; instead, they are propagated in living plants or plant tissue cultures. This is because viruses require living host cells to replicate, and plant viruses need intact plant systems.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?

a. A double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)

b. A DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)

c. An RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)

d. A single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;

(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.

a. 1, 2, 3

b. 3, 2, 1

c. 2, 1,3

d. 3, 1, 2

e. 1, 3, 2

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Textbook Question

A viral species is not defined on the basis of the disease symptoms it causes. The best example of this is

a. polio.

b. rabies.

c. hepatitis.

d. chickenpox and shingles.

e. measles.

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Textbook Question

Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. Viruses contain DNA or RNA.

b. The nucleic acid of a virus is surrounded by a protein coat.

c. Viruses multiply inside living cells using viral mRNA, tRNA, and ribosomes.

d. Viruses cause the synthesis of specialized infectious elements.

e. Viruses multiply inside living cells.

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