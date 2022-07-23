Textbook Question
Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.
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Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.
Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?
a. A double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)
b. A DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)
c. An RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)
d. A single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)
e. None of the above
Plant viruses can’t penetrate intact plant cells because (a) ________; therefore, they enter cells by (b) ________. Plant viruses can be cultured in (c) ________.
Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.