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Ch. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and Prions
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 13 - Viruses, Viroids, and PrionsProblem 10
Chapter 13, Problem 10

A viral species is not defined on the basis of the disease symptoms it causes. The best example of this is
a. polio.
b. rabies.
c. hepatitis.
d. chickenpox and shingles.
e. measles.

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1
Understand that viral species classification is based on genetic and structural characteristics rather than the symptoms or diseases they cause.
Recognize that some viruses can cause multiple distinct diseases or different clinical manifestations, which means disease symptoms alone are not reliable for defining viral species.
Identify the example where a single viral species causes more than one distinct disease, illustrating that symptoms are not the defining factor.
Recall that chickenpox and shingles are caused by the same virus (varicella-zoster virus), but they present as different diseases at different times.
Conclude that the best example illustrating that viral species are not defined by disease symptoms is the virus causing chickenpox and shingles.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Viral Species Definition

Viral species are classified based on genetic, structural, and replication characteristics rather than the symptoms they cause. Unlike bacteria, viruses cannot be grouped solely by disease manifestation because different viruses can cause similar symptoms, and one virus can cause multiple diseases.
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Persistent Viral Infections

Latency and Reactivation in Viruses

Some viruses can remain dormant in the host and reactivate later, causing different diseases at different times. For example, the varicella-zoster virus causes chickenpox initially and can later reactivate as shingles, illustrating why disease symptoms alone do not define viral species.
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Disease Symptom Overlap Among Viruses

Different viruses can cause similar symptoms, making symptom-based classification unreliable. For instance, hepatitis can be caused by multiple unrelated viruses (A, B, C), showing that symptoms alone do not determine viral species identity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the viral family that infects skin, mucosa, and nerve cells; causes infections that can recur because of latency; and has polyhedral geometry.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following does not initiate DNA synthesis?

a. A double-stranded DNA virus (Poxviridae)

b. A DNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Hepadnaviridae)

c. An RNA virus with reverse transcriptase (Retroviridae)

d. A single-stranded RNA virus (Togaviridae)

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Plant viruses can’t penetrate intact plant cells because (a) ________; therefore, they enter cells by (b) ________. Plant viruses can be cultured in (c) ________.

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Textbook Question

Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.

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