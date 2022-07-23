Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
Place the following in the order in which they are found in a host cell: (1) capsid proteins;
(2) infective phage particles; (3) phage nucleic acid.
a. 1, 2, 3
b. 3, 2, 1
c. 2, 1,3
d. 3, 1, 2
e. 1, 3, 2
The ability of a virus to infect an organism is regulated by
a. the host species.
b. the type of cells.
c. the availability of an attachment site.
d. cell factors necessary for viral replication.
e. all of the above
Recall from Chapter 1 that Koch's postulates are used to determine the etiology of a
disease. Why is it difficult to determine the etiology of
a. a viral infection, such as influenza?
b. cancer?
Plant viruses can’t penetrate intact plant cells because (a) ________; therefore, they enter cells by (b) ________. Plant viruses can be cultured in (c) ________.
Persistent viral infections such as (a) ________ might be caused by (b) ________ that are (c) ________.
Some antibiotics activate phage genes. MRSA releasing Panton-Valentine leukocidin is a toxin that can cause a life-threatening disease. Why can such a disease develop following antibiotic treatment?