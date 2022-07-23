Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 4
Chapter 14, Problem 4

Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that hospital-acquired infections, also known as nosocomial infections, are infections patients get while receiving treatment in a healthcare facility, which were not present or incubating at the time of admission.
Identify the common methods by which these infections are transmitted in hospitals, such as direct contact (e.g., healthcare workers' hands), indirect contact (e.g., contaminated instruments or surfaces), droplet transmission, or airborne routes.
Recognize that the reservoir of infection in hospitals can include patients themselves (especially those colonized or infected), healthcare workers, medical equipment, and the hospital environment (such as sinks, ventilators, or catheters).
Explain that controlling hospital-acquired infections involves breaking the chain of transmission by implementing strict hand hygiene, sterilization of equipment, use of personal protective equipment, and environmental cleaning.
Summarize that patients acquire these infections primarily through contact with contaminated hands or equipment, with the reservoir being other patients, healthcare personnel, and the hospital environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hospital-Acquired Infections (Nosocomial Infections)

Hospital-acquired infections are infections patients get while receiving treatment in a healthcare setting, not present or incubating at admission. These infections often result from exposure to pathogens in the hospital environment, affecting vulnerable patients and complicating recovery.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections

Modes of Transmission in Healthcare Settings

Infections in hospitals are commonly transmitted via direct contact (e.g., healthcare workers' hands), indirect contact (contaminated instruments or surfaces), droplet, or airborne routes. Understanding these transmission pathways is essential for infection control and prevention.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Reservoirs of Infection in Hospitals

Reservoirs are sources where infectious agents live and multiply. In hospitals, reservoirs include infected or colonized patients, healthcare workers, contaminated equipment, and the hospital environment, all of which can harbor pathogens responsible for spreading infections.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Map of Lesson on Bacteriophage Infections
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. E. coli never causes disease

b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host

c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans

d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea

1168
views
Textbook Question

Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.

1210
views
Textbook Question

All members of a group of ornithologists studying barn owls in the wild have had

salmonellosis (Salmonella gastroenteritis). One birder is experiencing her third infection. What is the most likely source of their infections?

a. The ornithologists are eating the same food.

b. They are contaminating their hands while handling the owls and nests.

c. One of the workers is a Salmonella carrier.

d. Their drinking water is contaminated.

1161
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?

a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.

b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.

c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.

d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.

e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.

1538
views
Textbook Question

Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?

a. Influenza-animal

b. Rabies-animal

c. Botulism-nonliving

d. Anthrax-nonliving

e. Toxoplasmosis-cats

1398
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.

a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days

b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months

c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier

910
views