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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 3
Chapter 14, Problem 3

Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Escherichia coli (E. coli). It is a diverse group of bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals.
Step 2: Evaluate statement (a): 'E. coli never causes disease.' Recall that while many E. coli strains are harmless or beneficial, some strains are pathogenic and can cause diseases.
Step 3: Evaluate statement (b): 'E. coli provides vitamin K for its host.' Recognize that certain E. coli strains synthesize vitamin K2, which is beneficial to the human host.
Step 4: Evaluate statement (c): 'E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans.' Understand that many E. coli strains live harmlessly in the gut, benefiting both the bacteria and the host.
Step 5: Evaluate statement (d): 'A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea.' Know that some pathogenic strains, such as E. coli O157:H7, can cause severe gastrointestinal illness including bloody diarrhea.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogenic vs. Non-pathogenic E. coli

Escherichia coli (E. coli) includes both harmless strains and pathogenic strains that can cause diseases. While many strains are part of the normal gut flora, some, like E. coli O157:H7, can cause serious illnesses such as bloody diarrhea.
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Mutualistic Relationship Between E. coli and Humans

Certain strains of E. coli live harmlessly in the human intestines, providing benefits such as synthesizing vitamin K and preventing colonization by harmful bacteria, exemplifying a mutualistic relationship where both host and microbe benefit.
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Role of E. coli in Vitamin K Production

E. coli in the human gut contributes to the production of vitamin K, an essential nutrient involved in blood clotting. This microbial synthesis supplements dietary intake and highlights the beneficial role of gut microbiota.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.

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Textbook Question

Define symbiosis. Differentiate commensalism, mutualism, and parasitism, and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

All members of a group of ornithologists studying barn owls in the wild have had

salmonellosis (Salmonella gastroenteritis). One birder is experiencing her third infection. What is the most likely source of their infections?

a. The ornithologists are eating the same food.

b. They are contaminating their hands while handling the owls and nests.

c. One of the workers is a Salmonella carrier.

d. Their drinking water is contaminated.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?

a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.

b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.

c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.

d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.

e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.

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Textbook Question

Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.

a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days

b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months

c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier

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