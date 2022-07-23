Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea
Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea
Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.
Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?
a. Influenza-animal
b. Rabies-animal
c. Botulism-nonliving
d. Anthrax-nonliving
e. Toxoplasmosis-cats
Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?
Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.
a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days
b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months
c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier
How can a local infection become a systemic infection?