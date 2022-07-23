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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 2
Chapter 14, Problem 2

All members of a group of ornithologists studying barn owls in the wild have had
salmonellosis (Salmonella gastroenteritis). One birder is experiencing her third infection. What is the most likely source of their infections?
a. The ornithologists are eating the same food.
b. They are contaminating their hands while handling the owls and nests.
c. One of the workers is a Salmonella carrier.
d. Their drinking water is contaminated.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of Salmonella infections, which are typically transmitted via the fecal-oral route, often through contaminated food, water, or direct contact with infected animals or their environments.
Step 2: Consider the context: the ornithologists are studying barn owls in the wild, which suggests potential exposure to the owls or their nests, both of which can harbor Salmonella bacteria.
Step 3: Evaluate each option based on common transmission routes: (a) eating the same food could be a source if the food is contaminated; (b) contaminating hands while handling owls and nests is a direct contact route; (c) a carrier among workers could spread infection through person-to-person contact; (d) contaminated drinking water is another possible source.
Step 4: Since the infections are linked to a specific group working closely with owls, and one individual is experiencing repeated infections, the most plausible source is direct contamination from handling the owls or their nests, which is a known risk factor for Salmonella transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that the most likely source is option (b), contamination of hands while handling the owls and nests, because this aligns with the typical transmission route and the occupational exposure of the group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Salmonella Transmission Routes

Salmonella bacteria commonly spread through ingestion of contaminated food or water, or via direct contact with infected animals or their environments. Understanding these transmission pathways helps identify how infections occur, especially in settings involving wildlife handling.
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Zoonotic Infections and Animal Handling

Zoonoses are diseases transmitted from animals to humans. Handling wild animals or their nests can lead to contamination of hands with pathogens like Salmonella, which can then be ingested if proper hygiene is not maintained, making this a common infection source in field researchers.
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Carrier State in Infectious Diseases

A carrier is an individual who harbors a pathogen without showing symptoms but can still transmit the infection to others. Recognizing carrier states is important in epidemiology to understand persistent infection sources within groups.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Differentiate the terms in each of the following pairs:

a. Etiology and pathogenesis

b. Infection and disease

c. Communicable disease and noncommunicable disease

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false?

a. E. coli never causes disease

b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host

c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans

d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea

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Textbook Question

Define symbiosis. Differentiate commensalism, mutualism, and parasitism, and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?

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Textbook Question

The emergence of new infectious diseases is probably due to all of the following except:

a. The need of bacteria to cause disease

b. The ability of humans to travel by air

c. Changing environments (e.g., flood, drought, pollution)

d. A pathogen crossing the species barrier

e. The increasing human population

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.

a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days

b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months

c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier

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