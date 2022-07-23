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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 5
Chapter 14, Problem 5

Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?
a. Influenza-animal
b. Rabies-animal
c. Botulism-nonliving
d. Anthrax-nonliving
e. Toxoplasmosis-cats

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a reservoir in infectious diseases. A reservoir is the natural habitat where a pathogen normally lives, grows, and multiplies. It can be living (animals, humans) or nonliving (soil, water).
Step 2: Review each disease and identify its commonly known reservoir: Influenza typically has humans as the main reservoir, although some strains can be found in animals; Rabies is primarily maintained in animal reservoirs; Botulism is caused by Clostridium botulinum, which is found in nonliving reservoirs like soil; Anthrax is caused by Bacillus anthracis, which also persists in nonliving reservoirs such as soil; Toxoplasmosis is caused by Toxoplasma gondii, with cats as the definitive host and reservoir.
Step 3: Compare the given matches to the known reservoirs: (a) influenza-animal, (b) rabies-animal, (c) botulism-nonliving, (d) anthrax-nonliving, (e) toxoplasmosis-cats.
Step 4: Identify which pairing is incorrect by checking if the reservoir listed matches the typical reservoir for that disease. For example, influenza is primarily a human reservoir disease, so 'influenza-animal' may be incorrect.
Step 5: Conclude which option is not correctly matched based on the above analysis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Disease Reservoirs

A disease reservoir is the natural habitat where a pathogen lives, grows, and multiplies. Reservoirs can be living organisms like animals or humans, or nonliving environments such as soil or water. Understanding reservoirs helps identify sources of infection and control disease spread.
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Zoonotic Diseases

Zoonotic diseases are infections transmitted from animals to humans. Many pathogens have animal reservoirs, such as rabies in mammals or toxoplasmosis in cats. Recognizing zoonotic reservoirs is crucial for preventing cross-species transmission.
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Nonliving Reservoirs in Microbial Diseases

Some pathogens persist in nonliving reservoirs like soil, water, or decaying matter. For example, anthrax spores survive in soil, and botulism toxin is produced in improperly stored food. Identifying nonliving reservoirs aids in environmental control measures.
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Distinguish symptoms from signs as signals of disease.

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Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

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Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates?

a. The same pathogen must be present in every case of the disease.

b. The pathogen must be isolated and grown in pure culture from the diseased host.

c. The pathogen from pure culture must cause the disease when inoculated into a healthy, susceptible laboratory animal.

d. The disease must be transmitted from a diseased animal to a healthy, susceptible animal by direct contact.

e. The pathogen must be isolated in pure culture from an experimentally infected lab animal.

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Among hospital patients who have infections, one-third did not enter the hospital with the infection but rather acquired it in the hospital. How do they acquire these infections? What is the method of transmission of these infections? What is the reservoir of infection?

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Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital.

Identify the incubation period for this case of bubonic plague.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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How can a local infection become a systemic infection?

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