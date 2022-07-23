Differentiate the terms in each of the following pairs:
a. Etiology and pathogenesis
b. Infection and disease
c. Communicable disease and noncommunicable disease
Differentiate the terms in each of the following pairs:
a. Etiology and pathogenesis
b. Infection and disease
c. Communicable disease and noncommunicable disease
Which of the following statements is false?
a. E. coli never causes disease
b. E. coli provides vitamin K for its host
c. E. coli often exists in a mutualistic relationship with humans
d. A disease-causing strain of E. coli causes bloody diarrhea
All members of a group of ornithologists studying barn owls in the wild have had
salmonellosis (Salmonella gastroenteritis). One birder is experiencing her third infection. What is the most likely source of their infections?
a. The ornithologists are eating the same food.
b. They are contaminating their hands while handling the owls and nests.
c. One of the workers is a Salmonella carrier.
d. Their drinking water is contaminated.
The emergence of new infectious diseases is probably due to all of the following except:
a. The need of bacteria to cause disease
b. The ability of humans to travel by air
c. Changing environments (e.g., flood, drought, pollution)
d. A pathogen crossing the species barrier
e. The increasing human population
Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.
a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days
b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months
c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier