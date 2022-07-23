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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 1
Chapter 14, Problem 1

The emergence of new infectious diseases is probably due to all of the following except:
a. The need of bacteria to cause disease
b. The ability of humans to travel by air
c. Changing environments (e.g., flood, drought, pollution)
d. A pathogen crossing the species barrier
e. The increasing human population

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question is asking to identify the option that is NOT a likely cause for the emergence of new infectious diseases.
Step 2: Review each option carefully to determine if it logically contributes to the emergence of new infectious diseases.
Step 3: Analyze option (a) 'the need of bacteria to cause disease' — consider whether bacteria inherently need to cause disease or if disease causation is incidental to their survival.
Step 4: Evaluate options (b) through (e) which include factors like human travel, environmental changes, species barrier crossing, and population growth, all known to influence disease emergence.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not align with scientific understanding of disease emergence, focusing on the biological necessity of bacteria to cause disease.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Pathogen Evolution and Virulence

Pathogens evolve over time, but they do not inherently need to cause disease to survive. Many microbes exist harmlessly or beneficially. Virulence can be a byproduct of adaptation, not a necessity, meaning the emergence of new diseases is not driven by a bacterial 'need' to cause illness.
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Factors Contributing to Disease Emergence

New infectious diseases often arise due to environmental changes, increased human population density, global travel, and pathogens crossing species barriers. These factors facilitate the spread and evolution of microbes, increasing the chances of novel infections.
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Zoonosis and Species Barrier Crossing

Zoonosis refers to diseases transmitted from animals to humans. When pathogens cross species barriers, they can cause new infectious diseases in humans. This process is a key driver in the emergence of novel infections, especially with increased human-animal interactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Differentiate the terms in each of the following pairs:

a. Etiology and pathogenesis

b. Infection and disease

c. Communicable disease and noncommunicable disease

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Textbook Question

Define symbiosis. Differentiate commensalism, mutualism, and parasitism, and give an example of each.

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Textbook Question

All members of a group of ornithologists studying barn owls in the wild have had

salmonellosis (Salmonella gastroenteritis). One birder is experiencing her third infection. What is the most likely source of their infections?

a. The ornithologists are eating the same food.

b. They are contaminating their hands while handling the owls and nests.

c. One of the workers is a Salmonella carrier.

d. Their drinking water is contaminated.

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Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following conditions is typical of subacute, chronic, or acute infections.

a. The patient experiences a rapid onset of malaise; symptoms last 5 days

b. The patient experiences cough and breathing difficulty for months

c. The patient has no apparent symptoms and is a known carrier

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