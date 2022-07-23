Skip to main content
Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 8
Chapter 14, Problem 8

Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.
A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.
This is an example of
a. vehicle transmission.
b. airborne transmission.
c. transmission by fomites.
d. direct contact transmission.
e. healthcare-associated transmission.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key elements of the scenario. The patient and others became ill after attending a party where they consumed crabs and rice pudding. The illness involved Vibrio cholerae, and subsequent illness occurred in people who ate leftover crabs at a second party.
Step 2: Understand the types of transmission modes: - Vehicle transmission involves a contaminated inanimate object such as food or water. - Airborne transmission involves pathogens spread through the air. - Fomite transmission involves contaminated objects like doorknobs or utensils. - Direct contact transmission involves person-to-person contact. - Healthcare-associated transmission occurs in medical settings.
Step 3: Analyze the source of infection. Since the illness is linked to eating contaminated crabs (a food item), the transmission is through a contaminated vehicle (food). This suggests vehicle transmission rather than airborne, fomite, or direct contact.
Step 4: Confirm that the leftover crabs served at the second party caused mild diarrhea in another person, reinforcing that the contaminated food (vehicle) is the source of transmission.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct mode of transmission in this case is vehicle transmission, as the infection spread through contaminated food consumed by multiple people.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vehicle Transmission

Vehicle transmission occurs when infectious agents are spread to multiple hosts through a common contaminated source, such as food, water, or other inanimate objects. In this case, contaminated crabs served at parties acted as the vehicle, transmitting Vibrio cholerae to attendees. Understanding this helps identify outbreaks linked to shared food or water sources.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:23
Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Vibriocidal Antibodies and Immune Response

Vibriocidal antibodies are immune proteins that target Vibrio species, indicating recent or ongoing infection. Elevated serum antibody levels in patients suggest exposure to Vibrio cholerae. Measuring these antibodies helps confirm infection and track transmission patterns during outbreaks.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:57
Intro to Immune Response Damage

Modes of Transmission in Infectious Diseases

Modes of transmission describe how pathogens spread between hosts, including direct contact, airborne, fomite, vehicle, and healthcare-associated routes. Differentiating these modes is essential for identifying infection sources and implementing control measures. In this scenario, distinguishing vehicle transmission from other modes clarifies the outbreak's cause.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Intro to Characteristics of Infectious Disease
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the following data, draw a graph showing the incidence of influenza during a typical year. Indicate the endemic and epidemic levels.

963
views
Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.

A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.

The source of the disease was

a. Plesiomonas shigelloides.

b. crabs.

c. V. cholerae.

d. coconut milk.

e. rice.

627
views
Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct order to describe the pattern of disease: period of convalescence, prodromal period, period of decline, incubation period, period of illness.

862
views
Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital

Identify the prodromal period for this disease.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

630
views
Textbook Question

Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

1467
views
Textbook Question

This microbe is acquired by humans as infants and is essential for good health. Acquiring a closely related strain causes severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. What is the microbe?

1503
views