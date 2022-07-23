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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.
On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital
Identify the prodromal period for this disease.
a. September 3-5
b. September 3-6
c. September 6-7
d. September 6-17

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1
Understand that the prodromal period is the early phase of an infectious disease, characterized by the initial appearance of nonspecific symptoms before the more specific symptoms develop.
Review the timeline of events: the cat bite occurred on September 3, initial symptoms (fever, chills, vomiting) appeared on September 6, and more specific symptoms (diarrhea, swollen lymph nodes) appeared on September 7.
Identify the prodromal period as the time between the initial exposure (cat bite) and the onset of specific symptoms, focusing on when the first nonspecific symptoms appeared.
Note that the prodromal period typically includes the time when the patient experiences early symptoms like fever and chills but before the full clinical picture is evident.
Conclude that the prodromal period corresponds to the days when the child first showed nonspecific symptoms, which is from September 6 to September 7.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Prodromal Period

The prodromal period is the early phase of an infectious disease when initial symptoms appear but are not yet specific or severe. It typically follows the incubation period and precedes the acute phase. Recognizing this period helps in early diagnosis and treatment.
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Incubation Period

The incubation period is the time between exposure to a pathogen and the onset of initial symptoms. During this phase, the pathogen multiplies without causing noticeable symptoms. Understanding this period helps determine when infection likely occurred.
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Yersinia pestis Infection and Clinical Presentation

Yersinia pestis causes plague, characterized by fever, chills, vomiting, and swollen lymph nodes (buboes). Symptoms typically develop after an incubation period, followed by a prodromal phase with nonspecific symptoms before full disease manifestation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct order to describe the pattern of disease: period of convalescence, prodromal period, period of decline, incubation period, period of illness.

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Textbook Question

Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital.

Identify the incubation period for this case of bubonic plague.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.

A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.

This is an example of

a. vehicle transmission.

b. airborne transmission.

c. transmission by fomites.

d. direct contact transmission.

e. healthcare-associated transmission.

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Textbook Question

This microbe is acquired by humans as infants and is essential for good health. Acquiring a closely related strain causes severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. What is the microbe?

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Textbook Question

How can a local infection become a systemic infection?

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