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Ch. 14 - Principles of Disease and Epidemiology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 14 - Principles of Disease and EpidemiologyProblem 7
Chapter 14, Problem 7

Why are some organisms that constitute the normal microbiota described as commensals, whereas others are described as mutualistic?

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1
Step 1: Understand the concept of normal microbiota, which refers to the community of microorganisms that live on or within a host organism without causing disease under normal conditions.
Step 2: Define 'commensal' organisms as those that benefit from the host environment without significantly affecting the host, meaning the host is neither harmed nor benefited.
Step 3: Define 'mutualistic' organisms as those that engage in a relationship where both the microorganism and the host benefit from each other.
Step 4: Compare the two by identifying that commensals simply coexist with the host, while mutualists provide some advantage to the host, such as aiding digestion or producing vitamins.
Step 5: Conclude that the distinction lies in the nature of the interaction: commensals benefit alone, whereas mutualists contribute positively to the host's health or physiology.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Normal Microbiota

Normal microbiota refers to the community of microorganisms that naturally reside on or within the human body without causing disease. These microbes play essential roles in maintaining health by occupying niches, preventing pathogen colonization, and interacting with the host's immune system.
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Commensalism

Commensalism is a type of symbiotic relationship where one organism benefits while the other is neither helped nor harmed. In microbiology, commensal microbes gain nutrients or shelter from the host without affecting the host’s health or function.
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Mutualism

Mutualism is a symbiotic relationship where both organisms benefit. In the context of normal microbiota, mutualistic microbes provide advantages such as vitamin production or immune system stimulation, while the host offers a habitat and nutrients.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Put the following in the correct order to describe the pattern of disease: period of convalescence, prodromal period, period of decline, incubation period, period of illness.

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital

Identify the prodromal period for this disease.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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Textbook Question

Which one of the following diseases is not correctly matched to its reservoir?

a. Influenza-animal

b. Rabies-animal

c. Botulism-nonliving

d. Anthrax-nonliving

e. Toxoplasmosis-cats

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 6–7.

On September 6, a 6-year-old boy experienced fever, chills, and vomiting. On September 7, the child was hospitalized with diarrhea and swollen lymph nodes under both arms. On September 3, he had been scratched and bitten by a cat. The cat was found dead on September 5, and Y. pestis was isolated from the cat. Chloramphenicol was administered to the child from September 7, when Y. pestis was isolated from his blood. On September 17, the child's temperature returned to normal. On September 22, the child was released from the hospital.

Identify the incubation period for this case of bubonic plague.

a. September 3-5

b. September 3-6

c. September 6-7

d. September 6-17

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Textbook Question

Use the following information to answer questions 8–10.

A Maryland woman was hospitalized with dehydration. V. cholerae and Plesiomonas shigelloides were isolated from the patient, who had neither traveled outside the United States nor eaten raw shellfish during the preceding month. The patient had attended a party before hospitalization. Two other people at the party had acute diarrheal illness and elevated levels of serum antibodies against Vibrio. Everyone at the party ate crabs and rice pudding with coconut milk. Crabs left over from this party were served at a second party. One of the people at the second party had onset of mild diarrhea; specimens from of these people were negative for vibriocidal antibodies.

This is an example of

a. vehicle transmission.

b. airborne transmission.

c. transmission by fomites.

d. direct contact transmission.

e. healthcare-associated transmission.

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Textbook Question

How can a local infection become a systemic infection?

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