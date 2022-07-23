Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.
A drug that binds to mannose on human cells would prevent
a. the entrance of Vibrio enterotoxin.
b. the attachment of pathogenic E. coli.
c. the action of botulinum toxin.
d. streptococcal pneumonia.
e. the action of diphtheria toxin.
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Key Concepts
Role of Mannose in Bacterial Adhesion
Mechanism of Bacterial Toxins
Pathogenesis of Vibrio and Streptococcal Infections
Label this diagram to show how the Shiga toxin enters and inhibits protein synthesis in a human cell.
Describe the factors contributing to the pathogenicity of fungi, protozoa, and helminths.
The earliest smallpox vaccines were infected tissue rubbed into the skin of a healthy
person. The recipient of such a vaccine usually developed a mild case of smallpox, recovered, and was immune thereafter. What is the most likely reason this vaccine did not kill more people?
a. Skin is the wrong portal of entry for smallpox.
b. The vaccine consisted of a mild form of the virus.
c. Smallpox is normally transmitted by skin-to-skin contact.
d. Smallpox is a virus.
e. The virus mutated.
Which of the following genera is the most infectious?
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.