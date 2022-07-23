Label this diagram to show how the Shiga toxin enters and inhibits protein synthesis in a human cell.
Compare and contrast the following aspects of endotoxins and exotoxins: bacterial source, chemistry, toxigenicity, and pharmacology. Give an example of each toxin.
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Key Concepts
Bacterial Source of Endotoxins and Exotoxins
Chemistry and Toxigenicity of Endotoxins and Exotoxins
Pharmacology and Examples of Endotoxins and Exotoxins
Explain how drugs that bind each of the following would affect pathogenicity:
a. Iron in the host's blood
b. N. gonorrhoeae fimbriae
c. S. pyogenes M protein
A drug that binds to mannose on human cells would prevent
a. the entrance of Vibrio enterotoxin.
b. the attachment of pathogenic E. coli.
c. the action of botulinum toxin.
d. streptococcal pneumonia.
e. the action of diphtheria toxin.
Describe how hemolysins, leukocidins, coagulase, kinases, hyaluronidase, siderophores, and IgA proteases might contribute to pathogenicity.
All of the following are related to bacterial infection. Which would prevent all of the others?
a. Vaccination against fimbriae
b. Phagocytosis
c. Inhibition of phagocytic digestion
d. Destruction of adhesins
e. Alteration of cytoskeleton
The ID₅₀ for Campylobacter sp. is 500 cells; the ID₅₀ for Cryptosporidium sp. is 100 cells. Which of the following statements is false?
a. Both microbes are pathogens.
b. Both microbes produce infections in 50% of the inoculated hosts.
c. Campylobacter is more virulent than Cryptosporidium.
d. Campylobacter and Cryptosporidium are equally virulent; they cause infections in the same number of test animals.
e. Cryptosporidium infections are acquired more easily than Campylobacter infections.