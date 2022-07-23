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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 8
Chapter 18, Problem 8

Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the test: The question asks for the test used to identify rabies virus in the brain tissue of a dog, which is a diagnostic procedure.
Recall the types of tests listed: The options include direct fluorescent antibody (a), indirect fluorescent antibody (b), rabies immune globulin (c), killed rabies virus (d), and none of the above (e).
Identify the principle of the direct fluorescent antibody test: This test uses fluorescently labeled antibodies that bind directly to rabies virus antigens in tissue samples, allowing visualization under a fluorescence microscope.
Consider the indirect fluorescent antibody test: This involves a two-step process where an unlabeled primary antibody binds the antigen, and a fluorescently labeled secondary antibody binds the primary antibody, typically used for detecting antibodies in serum rather than virus in tissue.
Conclude which test is appropriate for detecting rabies virus in brain tissue: Since the direct fluorescent antibody test is the standard diagnostic method for detecting rabies virus antigen in brain tissue, it is the correct choice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Direct Fluorescent Antibody Test

The direct fluorescent antibody (DFA) test uses fluorescently labeled antibodies that bind directly to rabies virus antigens in tissue samples. It is a rapid and specific diagnostic method commonly used to detect rabies virus in brain tissue, making it the standard test for confirming rabies infection post-mortem.
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Rabies Virus and Its Detection

Rabies virus is a neurotropic virus that infects the central nervous system, often diagnosed by detecting viral antigens in brain tissue. Accurate identification is crucial for disease confirmation and public health responses, typically involving immunofluorescence techniques or viral isolation.
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Fluorescent Antibody Techniques: Direct vs. Indirect

Direct fluorescent antibody tests use labeled antibodies that bind directly to the antigen, providing quick results. Indirect fluorescent antibody tests involve an unlabeled primary antibody and a labeled secondary antibody, increasing sensitivity but requiring more steps and time.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. The filter paper will turn red

b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form

c. The cells will lyse

d. The cells will fluoresce

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.

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Textbook Question

Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.

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Textbook Question

How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?

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