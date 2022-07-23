Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. The filter paper will turn red
b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form
c. The cells will lyse
d. The cells will fluoresce
e. None of the above
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
Match each of the following tests in column A to its positive reaction in column B.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.
How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?