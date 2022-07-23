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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 7
Chapter 18, Problem 7

Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves treatment after exposure to rabies, a viral infection transmitted by bites from infected animals such as bats.
Step 2: Recall that rabies post-exposure treatment typically involves both passive and active immunization to prevent the virus from progressing.
Step 3: Identify that passive immunization is provided by administering rabies immune globulin, which contains antibodies to neutralize the virus immediately.
Step 4: Recognize that active immunization is given by vaccination with killed rabies virus to stimulate the person's own immune response over time.
Step 5: Since the question asks specifically for treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat, the correct choice involves administering rabies immune globulin (passive immunization) along with the rabies vaccine (active immunization). Among the options, rabies immune globulin corresponds to choice 'c'.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rabies Virus and Transmission

Rabies is a fatal viral infection transmitted through the saliva of infected animals, commonly via bites. Understanding the virus's mode of transmission, incubation period, and progression is crucial for timely and effective treatment to prevent the onset of symptoms.
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Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) for Rabies

PEP involves immediate wound cleaning, administration of rabies immune globulin (RIG) to provide passive immunity, and a series of rabies vaccinations to stimulate active immunity. This combined approach is essential to prevent rabies after potential exposure.
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Role of Rabies Immune Globulin and Vaccine

Rabies immune globulin (RIG) provides immediate antibodies to neutralize the virus at the wound site, while the killed rabies virus vaccine triggers the body's immune system to develop long-term protection. Both are critical components of effective rabies treatment after exposure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

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Textbook Question

Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?

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Textbook Question

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. The filter paper will turn red

b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form

c. The cells will lyse

d. The cells will fluoresce

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.

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Textbook Question

How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?

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