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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 7
Chapter 18, Problem 7

How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?

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Step 1: Understand the basic principle of both reactions. Both agglutination and precipitation reactions involve the interaction between antigens and antibodies, but the physical form of the antigen differs.
Step 2: Identify the nature of the antigen in an agglutination reaction. In agglutination, the antigen is typically particulate, meaning it is attached to a cell or a particle, such as bacteria, red blood cells, or latex beads.
Step 3: Identify the nature of the antigen in a precipitation reaction. In precipitation reactions, the antigen is soluble, meaning it is free-floating molecules dissolved in a solution, such as proteins or polysaccharides.
Step 4: Compare the outcomes based on antigen type. Agglutination results in visible clumping of particles due to cross-linking by antibodies, whereas precipitation results in the formation of an insoluble complex that settles out of solution.
Step 5: Summarize the key difference. The main difference lies in the physical state of the antigen: particulate antigens cause agglutination, while soluble antigens cause precipitation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Agglutination Reaction

Agglutination is a reaction where particulate antigens, such as whole cells or insoluble particles, clump together when mixed with specific antibodies. This visible clumping occurs because antibodies cross-link the antigens on the surface of cells or particles, forming aggregates.
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Precipitation Reaction

Precipitation involves soluble antigens and antibodies forming an insoluble complex that settles out of solution. Unlike agglutination, the antigens are not particulate but dissolved molecules, and the reaction results in a visible precipitate rather than clumps of cells.
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Difference in Antigen Nature

The key difference lies in the physical state of the antigen: agglutination uses particulate antigens (cells or particles), while precipitation uses soluble antigens (molecules dissolved in solution). This difference affects how antibodies interact and the visible outcome of the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?

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Textbook Question

Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,

a. The filter paper will turn red

b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form

c. The cells will lyse

d. The cells will fluoresce

e. None of the above

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Textbook Question

Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.

a. Direct fluorescent antibody

b. Indirect fluorescent antibody

c. Rabies immune globulin

d. Killed rabies virus

e. None of the above

Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.

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