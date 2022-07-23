Label components of the direct and indirect ELISA tests in the following situations. Which test is direct? Which test provides definitive proof of disease?
How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?
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Key Concepts
Agglutination Reaction
Precipitation Reaction
Difference in Antigen Nature
Test used to identify rabies virus in the brain of a dog.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Test used to detect the presence of antibodies in a patient’s serum.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. The filter paper will turn red
b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form
c. The cells will lyse
d. The cells will fluoresce
e. None of the above
Match the following serological tests in column A to the descriptions in column B.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.