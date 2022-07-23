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Ch. 18 - Practical Applications of Immunology
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 18 - Practical Applications of ImmunologyProblem 6
Chapter 18, Problem 6

In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. The filter paper will turn red
b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form
c. The cells will lyse
d. The cells will fluoresce
e. None of the above

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1
Understand the principle of immunodiffusion tests: these tests detect the formation of antigen-antibody complexes by diffusion of antigens and antibodies in a gel or solid medium.
Recognize that diphtheria antitoxin contains antibodies specific to diphtheria toxin (the antigen). When toxigenic bacteria produce diphtheria toxin, this antigen diffuses into the medium.
As the diphtheria toxin (antigen) diffuses from the bacteria and the antitoxin (antibody) diffuses from the filter paper, they meet in the medium and form an antigen-antibody complex.
The formation of this complex results in a visible precipitate line in the medium, indicating a positive reaction for toxigenic bacteria.
Therefore, the expected observation is the formation of a line of antigen–antibody precipitate, corresponding to option b.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Immunodiffusion Test

Immunodiffusion is a laboratory technique used to detect the presence of specific antigens or antibodies by their diffusion through a gel, forming a visible precipitate where they meet and react. It helps identify antigen-antibody interactions based on the formation of a precipitin line.
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Antigen–Antibody Precipitation

When an antigen and its specific antibody diffuse toward each other in a gel, they form a stable complex that precipitates out of solution, creating a visible line. This precipitate indicates a positive reaction, confirming the presence of the antigen or antibody.
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Toxigenic Bacteria and Diphtheria Antitoxin

Toxigenic bacteria produce toxins that can be neutralized by specific antitoxins. In the test, diphtheria antitoxin on the filter paper reacts with diphtheria toxin secreted by toxigenic bacteria, leading to antigen-antibody precipitation if the bacteria produce the toxin.
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Related Practice
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Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?

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Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.

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How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?

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