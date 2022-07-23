Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
Use the following choices to answer questions 4 and 5:
a. Anti-Brucella
b. Brucella
c. Substrate for the enzyme
Which item is from the patient in an indirect ELISA test?
How are monoclonal antibodies produced?
Explain the effects of excess antigen and antibody on the precipitation reaction. How is the precipitin ring test different from an immunodiffusion test?
In an immunodiffusion test, a strip of filter paper containing diphtheria antitoxin is placed on a solid culture medium. Then bacteria are streaked perpendicular to the filter paper. If the bacteria are toxigenic,
a. The filter paper will turn red
b. A line of antigen–antibody precipitate will form
c. The cells will lyse
d. The cells will fluoresce
e. None of the above
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–9.
a. Direct fluorescent antibody
b. Indirect fluorescent antibody
c. Rabies immune globulin
d. Killed rabies virus
e. None of the above
Treatment given to a person bitten by a rabid bat.
How does the antigen in an agglutination reaction differ from that in a precipitation reaction?