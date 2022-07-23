Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. Anti A, anti Rh
c. Anti A
d. Anti B, anti Rh
e. Anti B
Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?
a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh
b. Anti A, anti Rh
c. Anti A
d. Anti B, anti Rh
e. Anti B
Why does an ANA (antinuclear antibody) test diagnose lupus?
Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.
Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:
a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV
b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion
c. Antigenic changes
d. Latency
e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles
Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.
a. Type I hypersensitivity
b. Type II hypersensitivity
c. Type III hypersensitivity
d. Type IV hypersensitivity
e. All of the above
Localized anaphylaxis.
Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.
a. What causes the observed symptoms?
b. How did the sensitivity develop?
c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?