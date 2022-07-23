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Ch. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 19 - Disorders Associated with the Immune SystemProblem 5
Chapter 19, Problem 5

Which of the following is not the cause of a natural immunodeficiency?
a. A recessive gene resulting in lack of a thymus gland
b. A recessive gene resulting in few B cells
c. HIV infection
d. Immunosuppressant drugs
e. All of the above are causes of natural immunodeficiency

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1
Step 1: Understand the definition of natural immunodeficiency. Natural immunodeficiency refers to immune system defects that are present from birth, often due to genetic causes or congenital conditions.
Step 2: Analyze each option to determine if it represents a natural (congenital/genetic) cause or an acquired cause of immunodeficiency.
Step 3: Option (a) describes a recessive gene causing lack of a thymus gland, which is a congenital defect leading to immunodeficiency (natural cause).
Step 4: Option (b) describes a recessive gene causing few B cells, another genetic defect resulting in natural immunodeficiency.
Step 5: Option (c) HIV infection and option (d) immunosuppressant drugs are acquired causes of immunodeficiency, not natural. Therefore, these are not natural immunodeficiencies.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Natural vs. Acquired Immunodeficiency

Natural immunodeficiency refers to immune system defects present from birth, often due to genetic causes affecting immune cell development. Acquired immunodeficiency develops later in life due to external factors like infections or drugs. Understanding this distinction helps identify which causes are innate versus acquired.
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Genetic Causes of Immunodeficiency

Certain recessive genes can lead to congenital immunodeficiencies by impairing the development or function of immune organs or cells, such as the thymus gland or B cells. These genetic defects result in a reduced ability to mount immune responses from birth.
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Impact of HIV Infection and Immunosuppressant Drugs

HIV infection and immunosuppressant drugs cause acquired immunodeficiency by damaging or suppressing immune cells after birth. HIV targets T cells, while immunosuppressants reduce immune activity to prevent rejection or treat autoimmune diseases, both leading to weakened immunity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which antibodies will be found naturally in the serum of a person with blood type A, Rh⁺?

a. Anti A, anti B, anti Rh

b. Anti A, anti Rh

c. Anti A

d. Anti B, anti Rh

e. Anti B

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Why does an ANA (antinuclear antibody) test diagnose lupus?

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Differentiate the three types of autoimmune diseases. Name an example of each type.

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Textbook Question

Antibodies against HIV are ineffective for all of the following reasons except:

a. The fact that antibodies aren’t made against HIV

b. Transmission by cell–cell fusion

c. Antigenic changes

d. Latency

e. Persistence of virus particles in vacuoles

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Textbook Question

Use the following choices to match the type of hypersensitivity to the example in question given below.

a. Type I hypersensitivity

b. Type II hypersensitivity

c. Type III hypersensitivity

d. Type IV hypersensitivity

e. All of the above

Localized anaphylaxis.

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Textbook Question

Explain what happens when a person develops a contact sensitivity to the poison oak plant.

a. What causes the observed symptoms?

b. How did the sensitivity develop?

c. How might this person be desensitized to poison oak?

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