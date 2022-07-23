Discuss the usual mode of entry of bacteria into the skin. Compare bacterial skin infections with infections caused by fungi and viruses with respect to mode of entry.
Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 21, Problem 1
A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
The girl’s disease was
a. Rubella.
b. Candidiasis.
c. Dermatomycosis.
d. A cold sore.
e. None of the above.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the key clinical features described: a slowly growing bump on the scalp of a child, raised and scaling, measuring 4 cm in diameter.
Step 2: Note the laboratory finding: a fungal culture from the lesion was positive and showed numerous conidia, which are asexual spores typical of many fungi.
Step 3: Understand the options given: rubella (a viral rash), candidiasis (yeast infection), dermatomycosis (fungal infection of the skin), cold sore (caused by herpes simplex virus), and none of the above.
Step 4: Recognize that the presence of a fungal culture with conidia and a scaling lesion on the scalp suggests a fungal skin infection, which is consistent with dermatomycosis (a dermatophyte infection).
Step 5: Conclude that the girl's disease is most consistent with dermatomycosis based on the clinical presentation and positive fungal culture.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dermatomycosis
Dermatomycosis refers to fungal infections of the skin, hair, or nails caused by dermatophytes or other fungi. These infections often present as scaling, raised lesions and can produce conidia, which are asexual fungal spores. Recognizing dermatomycosis is key to differentiating it from viral or bacterial skin conditions.
Fungal Conidia
Conidia are asexual spores produced by many fungi, serving as a means of reproduction and dissemination. Their presence in a culture indicates fungal growth and helps identify fungal infections. Detecting numerous conidia in a lesion sample supports a diagnosis of a fungal skin infection.
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Differential Diagnosis of Skin Lesions
Differential diagnosis involves distinguishing between diseases with similar symptoms. In this case, differentiating fungal infections (dermatomycosis) from viral infections like rubella or cold sores, and candidiasis, is essential. Clinical features, lesion appearance, and laboratory tests guide accurate diagnosis.
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A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
Besides the scalp, this disease can occur on all of the following except
a. Feet.
b. Nails.
c. The groin.
d. Subcutaneous tissue.
e. The disease can occur on all of these areas.
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