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Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and EyesProblem 5
Chapter 21, Problem 5

Before 2005, why was a test for antibodies against rubella required for females under age 50 before issuing a marriage license?

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1
Understand that rubella is a viral infection that can cause serious birth defects if a woman contracts it during pregnancy, especially in the first trimester.
Recognize that testing for antibodies against rubella determines if a female has immunity, either from previous infection or vaccination.
Know that before 2005, routine screening was required to identify women who were not immune to rubella to prevent congenital rubella syndrome in newborns.
Realize that if a woman tested negative for rubella antibodies, she could be vaccinated before pregnancy to reduce the risk of infection during pregnancy.
Conclude that the antibody test was a public health measure to protect future pregnancies by ensuring women were immune to rubella before marriage and potential conception.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rubella and Congenital Rubella Syndrome

Rubella is a viral infection that is generally mild in children and adults but can cause severe birth defects if a woman contracts it during early pregnancy. Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) results in serious fetal abnormalities, including heart defects, deafness, and developmental delays.
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Antibody Testing for Immunity

Antibody tests detect the presence of specific antibodies in the blood, indicating past infection or vaccination. Testing for rubella antibodies helps determine if a woman is immune and protected against rubella infection, reducing the risk of CRS in future pregnancies.
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Public Health Measures Before Widespread Vaccination

Before widespread rubella vaccination programs, public health policies required antibody testing to identify susceptible women. This allowed for targeted vaccination or counseling to prevent rubella infection during pregnancy, thereby reducing the incidence of CRS.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.

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Textbook Question

A patient has conjunctivitis. If you isolated Pseudomonas from the patient’s mascara, you would most likely conclude all of the following except that

a. The mascara was the source of the infection.

b. Pseudomonas is causing the infection.

c. Pseudomonas has been growing in the mascara.

d. The mascara was contaminated by the manufacturer.

e. All of the above are valid conclusions.

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Textbook Question

A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.

The boy most likely had

a. Streptococcal sore throat.

b. Measles.

c. Rubella.

d. Smallpox.

e. Hand-foot-mouth disease.

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Textbook Question

You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see

a. Nothing.

b. Viruses.

c. Gram-positive cocci.

d. Eukaryotic cells.

e. Gram-negative cocci.

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Textbook Question

Complete the following table of epidemiology.

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Textbook Question

A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.

All of the following are complications of this disease except

a. Middle ear infections.

b. Pneumonia.

c. Birth defects.

d. Encephalitis.

e. All are complications of this disease.

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