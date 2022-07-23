Before 2005, why was a test for antibodies against rubella required for females under age 50 before issuing a marriage license?
A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
The boy most likely had
a. Streptococcal sore throat.
b. Measles.
c. Rubella.
d. Smallpox.
e. Hand-foot-mouth disease.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Clinical Presentation of Viral Exanthems
Differential Diagnosis of Febrile Rash Illnesses in Children
Role of Throat Culture in Diagnosing Streptococcal Infections
On the following figure, show the sites of the following infections: impetigo, folliculitis, acne, warts, shingles, sporotrichosis, pediculosis.
<IMAGE>
What bacteria are identified by a positive coagulase test? What bacteria are characterized as group A beta-hemolytic?
A 6-year old girl was taken to the physician for evaluation of a slowly growing bump on the back of her head. The bump was a raised, scaling lesion 4 cm in diameter. A fungal culture of material from the lesion was positive for a fungus with numerous conidia.
Besides the scalp, this disease can occur on all of the following except
a. Feet.
b. Nails.
c. The groin.
d. Subcutaneous tissue.
e. The disease can occur on all of these areas.
Complete the following table of epidemiology.
A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
All of the following are complications of this disease except
a. Middle ear infections.
b. Pneumonia.
c. Birth defects.
d. Encephalitis.
e. All are complications of this disease.