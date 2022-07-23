Identify the diseases based on the symptoms in the following chart.
You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see
a. Nothing.
b. Viruses.
c. Gram-positive cocci.
d. Eukaryotic cells.
e. Gram-negative cocci.
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Key Concepts
Acanthamoeba Biology
Microscopic Identification of Microorganisms
Gram Staining and Microbial Classification
A patient has conjunctivitis. If you isolated Pseudomonas from the patient’s mascara, you would most likely conclude all of the following except that
a. The mascara was the source of the infection.
b. Pseudomonas is causing the infection.
c. Pseudomonas has been growing in the mascara.
d. The mascara was contaminated by the manufacturer.
e. All of the above are valid conclusions.
Before 2005, why was a test for antibodies against rubella required for females under age 50 before issuing a marriage license?
Use the following choices to answer the question given below.
a. Pseudomonas
b. Staphylococcus aureus
c. Scabies
d. Sporothrix
e. Virus
Nothing is seen in microscopic examination of a scraping from the patient’s rash.
What complications can occur from HSV-1 infections?
A 12-year old boy had a fever, rash, headache, sore throat, and cough. He also had a macular rash on his trunk, face, and arms. A throat culture was negative for Streptococcus pyogenes.
All of the following are complications of this disease except
a. Middle ear infections.
b. Pneumonia.
c. Birth defects.
d. Encephalitis.
e. All are complications of this disease.