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Ch. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and Eyes
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 21 - Microbial Diseases of the Skin and EyesProblem 6
Chapter 21, Problem 6

You microscopically examine scrapings from a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. You expect to see
a. Nothing.
b. Viruses.
c. Gram-positive cocci.
d. Eukaryotic cells.
e. Gram-negative cocci.

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1
Step 1: Understand the organism involved. Acanthamoeba is a genus of free-living amoebae, which are eukaryotic protozoa, not bacteria or viruses.
Step 2: Recall the characteristics of eukaryotic cells. They have a defined nucleus and other membrane-bound organelles, which can be seen under a microscope when examining scrapings.
Step 3: Consider what you would expect to see microscopically in a case of Acanthamoeba keratitis. Since Acanthamoeba is a eukaryote, you would expect to see eukaryotic cells rather than bacteria (which are prokaryotic) or viruses (which are not visible by light microscopy).
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit. Viruses are too small to be seen with a light microscope, and gram-positive or gram-negative cocci are types of bacteria, which are not the causative agent here.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct microscopic observation would be eukaryotic cells, consistent with the presence of Acanthamoeba.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acanthamoeba Biology

Acanthamoeba is a genus of free-living amoebae that are eukaryotic microorganisms. They have a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles, distinguishing them from bacteria and viruses. Acanthamoeba can cause keratitis, an infection of the cornea, especially in contact lens users.
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Microscopic Identification of Microorganisms

Microscopic examination helps differentiate microorganisms based on size, structure, and staining properties. Eukaryotic cells like Acanthamoeba are larger and have visible nuclei, unlike bacteria which are smaller and prokaryotic. Viruses are too small to be seen with a light microscope.
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Gram Staining and Microbial Classification

Gram staining differentiates bacteria into gram-positive (purple) and gram-negative (pink) based on cell wall structure. Cocci refer to spherical bacteria. Since Acanthamoeba is a eukaryote, it does not stain with Gram stain and is not classified as gram-positive or gram-negative cocci.
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e. Virus

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