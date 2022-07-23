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Ch. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory System
Tortora - Microbiology: An Introduction 14th Edition
Tortora14th EditionMicrobiology: An IntroductionISBN: 9780138200398Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTortora 14th EditionCh. 24 - Microbial Diseases of the Respiratory SystemProblem 2
Chapter 24, Problem 2

The 19 in COVID-19 signifies that
a. this is the 19th coronavirus epidemic.
b. this is 19th known coronavirus.
c. there are 19 strains of Betacoronavirus.
d. the virus was identified in 2019.
e. the symptoms last for 19 days.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the naming of viruses often includes numbers that relate to the year of identification or discovery rather than ordinal counts or symptom durations.
Recall that COVID-19 stands for 'Coronavirus Disease 2019', indicating the year when the disease was first identified.
Eliminate options that suggest ordinal numbers (like 19th coronavirus or 19th epidemic) or symptom duration, as these are not standard naming conventions for viruses.
Recognize that the number 19 in COVID-19 specifically refers to the year 2019, when the virus was first reported.
Conclude that the correct interpretation of '19' in COVID-19 is that the virus was identified in 2019.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

COVID-19 Nomenclature

COVID-19 stands for 'Coronavirus Disease 2019,' where '19' refers to the year the disease was first identified, 2019. This naming convention helps track and date outbreaks rather than indicating strain numbers or epidemic counts.
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COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)

Coronavirus Classification

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses classified into genera like Alphacoronavirus and Betacoronavirus. Understanding this classification clarifies that the number '19' is unrelated to the count of strains or types within these groups.
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Classification of Microbes by Growth Temperature

Epidemiological Terminology

Epidemiological terms often include the year of identification to distinguish outbreaks. This practice aids in historical tracking and avoids confusion with other viruses or epidemics, emphasizing the importance of dates in disease naming.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.

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Textbook Question

Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.

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Textbook Question

List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.

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Textbook Question

Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma

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Textbook Question

A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is

a. A macrolide.

b. Antitoxin.

c. Isoniazid.

d. Tetracyclines.

e. None of the above.

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