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Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.
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Show the location of the following diseases: common cold, COVID-19, diphtheria, coccidioidomycosis, influenza, pneumonia, scarlet fever, tuberculosis, and whooping cough.
Compare and contrast mycoplasmal pneumonia and viral pneumonia.
List the causative agent, signs and symptoms, and treatment for four viral diseases of the respiratory system. Separate the diseases according to whether they infect the upper or lower respiratory system.
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
A patient has fever, difficulty breathing, chest pains, fluid in the pulmonary alveoli, and a positive tuberculin skin test. Gram-positive cocci are isolated from the sputum. The recommended treatment is
a. A macrolide.
b. Antitoxin.
c. Isoniazid.
d. Tetracyclines.
e. None of the above.